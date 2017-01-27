Lindsey Graham proved that any press is good press when he retweeted an Onion article about himself

While Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is generally the resident comedian in Congress, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had a hilarious moment on Wednesday when he or one of his staffers retweeted an Onion article about the lawmaker.

Graham and fellow Republican John McCain (R-Ariz.) have butted heads with Donald Trump for a few months; they both endorsed the intelligence community’s findings that Russia was behind the Democratic National Convention hacks. They, along with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), are shaping up to the only Republicans willing to stand up to President Trump.

In other words, if Washington, D.C., is an episode of Seinfeld, they’re the perpetual Newmans.





Mainstream media misses scoop of the year – @TheOnion nails it. I won’t go down w/out a fight. Seeking Asylum in Ecuador. #alternativefacts https://t.co/k8ND74GB3W — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 25, 2017

RELATED: Lindsey Graham really wants you to know exactly how he feels about Donald Trump

The Onion article entitled “Lindsey Graham Cowers Behind Tree Trunk As Trump’s Hunting Dogs Close In” told the story of the senator fleeing a pack of the president’s hunting dogs. It closed dramatically with Graham diving off a waterfall into “deadly rapids hundreds of feet below.”

Graham claimed that the Onion beat the mainstream media to “the scoop of the year.” On Inauguration Day, he joked that he might be on the president’s “kill list.”

RELATED: Lindsey Graham unified Americans with a relatable tweet about alcohol and the border wall

Rare reached out to the senator, but his office would not confirm if Graham or one of his staffers controls his Twitter account, though they did so with Southern accents as pleasantly thick as honey, so we didn’t mind.

Most lawmakers are too busy schmoozing to handle their own Twitter feeds.