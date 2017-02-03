Listen as the son of a rodeo and music legend takes his turn in the country spotlight

It was Ned LeDoux’s night, but he couldn’t get his father off of his mind.

“What an honor it is to be here tonight,” rodeo and country music legend Chris LeDoux’s son, Ned, said as he recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the Ryman performing his new single “Brother Highway.” “My dad never had the opportunity to play the Ryman stage, but I know he’s standing right here next to me tonight having that chance now.”

Making the night even more special was the fact that “Brother Highway” was not only co-written by Mark Sissel, a founding member and guitar player in his dad’s band, Western Underground, but Mark was also on hand to play guitar for Ned as he performed the song.





As country fans know, Ned’s father Chris saw widespread success as not only a national rodeo champion, but also the singer of country hits such as “Cadillac Ranch,” “Look At You Girl” and “Whatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboy.” After being diagnosed with a rare liver disease, Chris succumbed to his illness in March of 2005.

He was just 56.

Yet, Ned seems more than ready to continue on with his father’s legacy. “Where I want to go from this point on is kind of follow in his footsteps,” he says in a YouTube interview published in May 2016. “I want to sing the kinds of songs and write the kind of songs that he would probably write but kind of throw my own life experience into it.”

Your daddy would be proud of you, Ned, and so are we.