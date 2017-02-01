Long day at the office? Don’t worry, here are some fishing fails to make it all better

Not every day on the water is the peaceful, relaxing break from the office that you want it to be. Sometimes it turns into a complete nightmare or sometimes it’s just inconvenient — like, you know, when a bird steals your catch. Thankfully, some people are considerate enough to capture the footage of their personal let-downs on film and share them with the world.

RELATED: Surfer gets hilariously trolled by robot and fights back before losing splendidly

Fishing is one of the oldest and most true ways to bond with your dad, buddies or, in the worst case scenario, your father-in-law. Here’s hoping that next time you cast your lure out into the local watering hole, you don’t come up with your daughter’s hat attached to the hook.





RELATED: A 13-year-old went fishing with his dad and reeled in a massive shark that you need to see