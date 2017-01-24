Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell are stepping up to help these folks who’ve lost everything

A rash of tornadoes swept through South Georgia in the past few days causing widespread damage and the loss of at least 15 lives. The town of Albany was especially hard hit, and that’s a part of the country that means a lot to native Georgians like Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell.

They’ve both talked about going to a ton of country concerts in Albany while growing up, so it’s fitting that Cole and Luke are now part of a planned benefit concert to help area storm victims.

Praying for Albany and all of South Georgia. My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 23, 2017

According to Albany TV station WALB, Luke and Cole’s pal, hit songwriter Dallas Davidson, is helping organize the show.

He says, “This is a time for us to really get together and raise some money for people who need it. It’s impacted our hometowns. We’ve done some charities over the years, but this hit home. Really was no hesitation from anybody.”

More stars are expected to join the concert lineup in the coming days. We’ll keep you posted when the date, time and location for the show is announced.