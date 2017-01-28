Luke Bryan and wife Caroline reflect on a life filled with it’s share of ups and downs

Luke Bryan has come a long way. The singer, who was raised on a peanut farm in South Georgia, has reached the ultimate country star status with sold out shows, countless hits, and a bevy of awards lining his mantle.

Through the highs and lows of his career, his beautiful wife, Caroline, has stuck by his side. Now, the happily married couple of 10 years is reflecting on the stepping stones that brought Luke to where he is today.

“My wife Caroline and I sat in bed the other night talking and jokingly said, ‘It’s almost like we’ve lived a lifetime in 10 years,’” Luke, 40, told PEOPLE, “We’ve had some wonderful moments, and we’ve had some trying moments for our family, but we try to take it all in stride.”

In the same interview, he also reflected on how far he has come since releasing his debut single, “All My Friends Say.” Looking back, he recalled filming the music video for the single in his native Georgia. Despite his success, the loving husband and father said he considers himself to be the same person he was back then.

“My approach now is no different than that 30-year-old guy in Athens, Georgia, at that video shoot,” said Luke. “Back then, I was 30 trying to look 23, and now I’m 40 trying to look 33! You could call me cheesy, but I was doing the best I could at the time. I’d wake up every day and do the best I could.”

Luke, we think you’ve done an amazing job!