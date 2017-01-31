Luke Bryan donned his camo for this very special announcement

Country music superstar Luke Bryan put his hunting and entertainment skills to work on Jan. 24, when he announced that he will be bringing half a dozen artists along on his 2017 The Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.

Luke rounded up special guest Brett Eldredge, as well as Lauren Alaina, Craig Campbell, Adam Craig, Seth Ennis and Granger Smith, for the trek. But, he didn’t do it without some help from, perhaps, the most popular game of the ‘80s – Nintendo’s Duck Hunt.

RELATED: Luke Bryan reveals the truth about living in a house with three boys





As you can see in the hilarious clip above, Luke gets his game face on. He dons head-to-toe camouflage gear and applies some war paint to his cheeks. He then heads down to the basement to play the most ultimate version of “Duck Hunt” yet!

“Alright, let’s hunt us up some opening acts,” says Luke, as a graphic of Cole Swindell’s face on a duck’s neck flies across the game screen. “I got you Swindell!” Luke yells, while aiming his toy gun at his prey. Unfortunately for Luke, Cole got away. But, Luke was just getting warmed up. In fact, the Georgian fired up another round and shot down Brett.

“Brett Eldredge, I’ve got you now, you tall, bow tie-wearing drink of water!” yelled Luke with excitement.

RELATED: Luke Bryan and wife Caroline reflect on a life filled with it’s share of ups and downs

Despite missing Randy Houser and country duo Florida Georgia Line, Luke got a good rhythm going. One by one he gathered his team of six.

Luke’s Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour begins May 5 in Nashville and ends on Oct. 28 in San Bernardino, California. However, fans who wish to see Luke sooner won’t have to wait that long. On Feb. 17, he will take the road for another run of dates as part of his Kill The Lights Tour. The trek, which also includes Brett as an opener, wraps on March 17.