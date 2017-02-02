Luke Bryan reveals the role our U.S. troops will play in his Super Bowl performance

When Luke Bryan stands up to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl 51, he’ll be thinking about all the men and women in uniform around the world tuning in for that patriotic moment.

In his mind, Luke sees a bunch of U.S. troops huddled around a big screen TV in the middle of the night watching him deliver “The Star-Spangled Banner.” That’s why he’s so set on getting the performance right.

Luke spoke with reporters at a press conference in Houston Feb. 2. He says of those servicemen and women, “It’s the basis of why I believe, as an entertainer, you should stand up and sing the anthem. It’s such an important thing for the troops to watch patriotic moments back home, certainly when they’re overseas and they can’t be here watching the game in the comforts of their own home.”

In a way, Luke feels like singing the anthem is his opportunity to really contribute to our nation’s well-being.

“I never had the opportunity to serve in the military,” Luke explains, “and I feel like a little way I can kind of serve my country is using my voice to do the anthem and always uplift and bring some smiles to men and women in the armed forces. I certainly feel like that’s my little way to serve.”

Super Bowl 51 airs Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX.