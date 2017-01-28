Luke Bryan reveals the truth about living in a house with three boys

It’s easy to assume that our favorite celebrities live in the lap of luxury. In our eyes, everything they own is shiny and new. We picture them driving around in fancy cars, swimming in large pools, and spending their days off enjoying their huge mansions.

We would imagine the same goes for Luke Bryan.

Turns out though that that’s not entirely the case.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Luke revealed that his home has been taken over by teenagers. So much so that it’s become major “chaos.”





“They always have seven or eight of their friends over,” said Luke of sons Bo, 8, and, Tate 6, as well as his nephew, Til, 15, who lives with the family. “Our furniture is constantly getting broken and damaged, but we try not to think about it too much. It’s just life at the ‘Bryans’. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Luke and his family, which also includes wife Caroline, have been living and loving life in Nashville for quite some time. In fact, Luke showed off some of his precious family time in his video for “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.”

“My boys are amazing and great and perfect and precious,” Luke gushed, “Til [is] an inch taller than me now. He’s like 6’3″, and he’s a beanpole of a man. I can’t wrestle with him anymore because he can throw me around pretty good. And Bo and Tate are into Nerf Guns and fishing and the outdoors — all my boys are. I’ve brainwashed them quite well!”