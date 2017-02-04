Luke Bryan speaks out about his 2012 rendition of the national anthem

If you are a country music fan, God knows your heart will be in your throat as Luke Bryan steps onto the field Feb. 5 to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. You will probably hold your breath and get a little closer to the television and then sigh a huge sigh of relief when it’s over.

We want him to make us proud.

And while Luke seems as if he is taking this huge responsibility in stride, many aren’t able to forget his performance of the same song back in 2012, when he sang the national anthem at the MLB All-Star game. After that performance, many people talked about how he seemed to look down at his hand and how it looked like he might be possibly reading the lyrics.





Well, he cleared those misconceptions up recently.

“I had just written down ‘streaming’ and ‘gleaming’ because for some reason during rehearsals I kept jumbling those up,” Luke recalls, according to a Rolling Stone article. “Then I started psyching myself out on it. I thought I did a great job on the anthem, but the unfortunate thing was people saw me checking those two words. I learned from it, and you know, I’m just gonna walk out there and sing it and go from there.”