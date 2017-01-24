Luke Bryan suffers injuries in kite-surfing accident

It has been one heckuva weekend rolling into one heckuva week for Luke Bryan.

He had already announced that he would be joining Blake Shelton on “The Voice” as an advisor to Team Blake. Just before that, he shared the huge news that he would be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

And all weekend long, the country star has been in Mexico with pals Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Little Big Town, Randy Houser, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch and Kelleigh Bannen for his annual Crash My Playa concerts. But it hasn’t been all work and no play. In fact, he managed to play pretty hard during the working vacation.





He played so hard he managed to injure himself.

Again.

The country star was trying kite surfing for the first time when things went south. He explained how it all went down to CMT’s Cody Alan. “When you start learning how to kite surf, it’s like God reaches down and jerks you out of the water,” he says. “Out in front of my place, there’s some coral. So obviously, when I’m out there learning, we put some shoes on so we wouldn’t step on the coral. But I fell right on […] and pretty much reinjured myself. That’s just how I roll. I’m just clumsy enough to stay injured without being hurt too bad.”

If you recall, last year Luke broke his clavicle in a bicycling accident while on the Farm Tour. Not only did he play the show that night, he finished out the tour even after having surgery right in the middle of it.

We’re starting to think that Super Luke is the real man of steel. Anybody got a cape?