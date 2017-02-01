Luke Bryan’s country superstar pals share their support as he gears up for the biggest gig of his life

Luke Bryan has signed on to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 this Sunday, Feb. 5 in Houston, and he’s got all of his fellow country stars cheering him on for the big gig.

The loudest fans Luke’s got are his former tourmates Little Big Town, who have a ton of experience singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at high-profile events. Who could forget their stellar version of the anthem at the BCS National Championship game earlier this year.

While the song is hard to perform, LBT’s Karen Fairchild has full faith in Luke’s ability to own the anthem. She says, “He’s gonna kill it.”

One thing Karen dreads seeing is what people say on social media. Even if Luke turns in a flawless performance of the anthem, the chances are high that someone will say something awful about it on the internet.

Karen says, “I hope people are just kind. It’s so hard to sing the national anthem. I mean, you guys sing it. Just sing it and remember all the words. Everyone gets so critical on social media of people singing it, and I’m like, ‘Well, you stand here and sing it.'”

Her bandmate, Phillip Sweet, agrees, saying, “The range from the lowest note to the highest note is incredible.”

LBT’s Kimberly Schlapman feels confident Luke is up for the task. “He’s gonna be great,” she says. “I’m so proud! It’s country music!”