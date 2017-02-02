Luke Bryan’s friends are trying to make some quick cash off his Super Bowl gig

You really can bet on anything.

Oddsmakers around the world are taking bets on how long Luke Bryan will take to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 Feb. 5 in Houston. Sportsbook.ag says the odds are Luke’s anthem will be 2 minutes and 7.5 seconds while Bovada.lv says it will be more like 2 minutes and 9 seconds.

All this gambling fever is the cause of some strange phone calls Luke’s been getting lately. A few days ago a friend of his rang him up early in the morning to get a gauge on Luke’s plans for the anthem.





Luke said at the Super Bowl press conference on Feb. 2, “I had a friend of mine call me the other day, and he went, ‘Hey, man. You going long?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘Just say long. That’s all I need to know.’ I’m like, ‘It’s 8:30 in the morning! I don’t know.’ And he goes, ‘On the anthem. Are you going long?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, come on.'”

Luke plans to sing the anthem a cappella, so even he doesn’t know how long he’ll take to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I’m just gonna walk out there and sing it,” Luke adds. “It’s not like I’ve got a band or an orchestra that’s on time and they play it the same way and I’m following them. I’m kind of gonna walk out there and follow my heart and follow the vibe of the room.”

Luke will also be paying attention to his own anxiety level while performing for the global audience watching the Super Bowl.

He adds, “There’s no telling how long it may go. I may get out there and go, ‘I’m about to pass out. I need to get this thing over quick.’ Or I may get out there and feel good in the moment and try to milk it a little bit.”

Super Bowl 51 airs Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX.