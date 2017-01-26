Madeleine Albright says she is ready to register as a Muslim thanks to President Donald Trump

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright made headlines Wednesday after she tweeted a message saying she is ready to register as a Muslim.

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

Albright believes she needs to show support to Muslim Americans who have felt persecuted by President Donald Trump.

“I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity,” Albright wrote.

Albright’s comments came after President Donald Trump signed immigration executive orders that have faced criticism from many in the press.





“No, it’s not the Muslim ban,” the president told ABC’s David Muir in an interview on Wednesday.

Despite his insistence, rumors have flown that upcoming executive orders will focus on people from predominantly Muslim countries.