Madonna responds to rumors that she’s applied to adopt two more children from Malawi

Madonna may be in Malawi, but that doesn’t mean that she will be bring two children back with her.

On Wednesday, rumors surfaced that the “Material Girl” had appeared before the High Court in Malawi and was allegedly awaiting a court ruling on a rumored adoption application.

But those rumors have been shot down by Madonna herself.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home,” Madonna told PEOPLE in a statement. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”





Madonna is already the mother to four children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11 and Mercy James, 11. Her youngest children, David and Mercy, were both adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

She has also a charity, Raising Malawi that works to fight poverty in the country. This year, the charity plans to build Malawi’s first-ever pediatric surgery and ICU center, the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.