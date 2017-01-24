Man with “Make America Great Again” hat who was harassed in NYC has a checkered past

A sensational video of a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and having abuse hurled at him as he walked around in New York City comes with the caveat that the self-described prankster and “mind blowing” doer of social experiments has been in trouble before.

YouTuber Joey Salads’ latest video, “Trump Supporter Harassed Walking Around NYC — Social Experiment,” is gaining traction because it shows a person being knocked around and cursed at over the hat.





Salads, short for Saladino, has more than 1.4 million subscribers.

But as you watch this video keep in mind that Joey Salads had to apologize a few months ago for another “social experiment” in the video “Trump Car DESTROYED in Black Neighborhood.”

