Man with “Make America Great Again” hat who was harassed in NYC has a checkered past

A sensational video of a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and having abuse hurled at him as he walked around in New York City comes with the caveat that the self-described prankster and “mind blowing” doer of social experiments has been in trouble before.
YouTuber Joey Salads’ latest video, “Trump Supporter Harassed Walking Around NYC — Social Experiment,” is gaining traction because it shows a person being knocked around and cursed at over the hat.
Salads, short for Saladino, has more than 1.4 million subscribers.
But as you watch this video keep in mind that Joey Salads had to apologize a few months ago for another “social experiment” in the video “Trump Car DESTROYED in Black Neighborhood.”
“You may have seen on the internet and through the polls that a lot of black people don’t like Trump,” Salads says in the video. “And they don’t even like his supporters in some cases. So what I did was, I got a car, put some Trump apparel on it, and we’re gonna park it in a black neighborhood and see what happens.”
But the video was exposed as a fraud.
“To be honest with you I was just chilling and I look outside the window and see Joey,” an observer named Pedro Torres, 17, told The Daily Beast. “I [know he’s] known for making shitty vids, and I [know] they were all fake. I wanted to show the world that the videos were actually fake.”
That Joey Salads video was removed from his YouTube channel.