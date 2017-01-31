Mario Lopez shakes his groove thing on Ellen to this classic disco tune

Ellen DeGeneres has a great new game on her show called “Last Dance,” and unsurprisingly it is played to Donna Summer’s disco hit “Last Dance.”

The game Monday featured the always-charming Mario Lopez and a random guest from the audience.

The song comes on, and every time there’s a ding, the other contestant is given a dance move to perform, including twerking, the worm, the lawn mower, the sprinkler and disco.

There are some very cute classic moments, like when Mario Lopez has to do a Russian folk dance, or when he’s instructed to break dance and gets right onto the floor to do it.





5 things to know about Ellen DeGeneres