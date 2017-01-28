Marla Maples shares cute “Flashback Friday” photo featuring young Tiffany and Ivanka

On Friday, Marla Maples shared a throwback photo of her daughter, Tiffany Trump, and former stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, on what appears to have been a ski trip to Colorado.

“#FBF Appreciating moments w/these two special girls #sisterlove,” Maples wrote as the caption. “Telluride CO #mommaanddaughter.”

#FBF Appreciating moments w/these two special girls #sisterlove❤️ Telluride CO #mommaanddaughter A photo posted by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

The post comes six months after Ivanka Trump told PEOPLE that she and Maples were never close, saying, “She was out in California and really my relationship is with Tiffany.”

“She’s my little sister! I’ve been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her,” she added.





In September, Maples told The Daily Beast that Trump’s presidential campaign paved the way for Tiffany to develop a deeper relationship with her father.

“My daughter is back here wanting to get to know her dad and spend more time with him,” she said. “And I have to really respect that and I do respect that in every way. I was fortunate enough to raise her in California really on my own.”

RELATED: A filmmaker compared Ivanka Trump to a canine, only to get barked at by this surprising contingent