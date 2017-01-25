Mary Tyler Moore took it back to how it all started in her SAG Lifetime Achievement acceptance speech

Before her sudden passing, Mary Tyler Moore was an American TV icon who had starred in numerous television series and movies and was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards. In her acceptance speech, she showed her true personality and grace while explaining how she first started off as a young actress.

“In 1955 I was 18 years old, determined to make my father proud and to prove to the sisters at Immaculate Heart High School that I would indeed amount to something,” she started off her speech, adding that when she tried to become a member of the Screen Actors Guild, they said her name was too common. “What would my father say? I mean it’s his name too. Oh, well not Mary, come on. Moore. George Tyler Moore. That was my father’s name.”





But then it hit her: Tyler was her middle name too. When she wrote it down on her SAG form, she said it felt right and looked right.

“SAG was happy. My father was happy,” she said. “And tonight, after having the privilege of working in this business among the most creative and talented people imaginable, I too am happy […] after all.”

