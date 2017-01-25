Rare Humor

Matthew McConaughey says his mom laid down the law when his buddy tried to call him “Matt” instead of “Matthew”

Matthew McConaughey is currently doing the late night circuit, promoting his new film “Gold,” and in the past few weeks we’ve learned a lot about his blue collar upbringing. He stopped by “The Graham Norton Show” to share a rollicking story about his father and a “peeing-contest” that ended with a motorcycle in the back of a pick-up truck, and last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he dished on his mom.

McConaughey told a tale from when he was a boy and a friend of his called him Matt. The nickname came to his mother’s attention, and she declared, “Don’t you ever answer to Matt again, I named you Matthew from the Bible.” The star said that he no longer answer to “Matt,” joking that his brother’s nickname is “Rooster,” and while “Rooster” and “Son-of-a-bitch” are both okay, Matt is out of the question.


Alex Thomas, Rare Staff | Posted on
