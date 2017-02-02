Matthew McConaughey weighs in on Hollywood’s outspoken opinion about President Trump

Matthew McConaughey thinks we all need to accept President Trump.

The “Gold” actor recently sat down with ChannelFi. After discussing his new film, the conversation quickly turned political.

When the interviewer suggested that the film was about “redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites,” McConaughey shared his feelings about America’s new president.

“Do you think it’s time that Hollywood, the cultural elite of America, give this guy a break?” the interviewer asked.

RELATED: Tamron Hall just lost her slot to Megyn Kelly — she’s not having it





“Well, we don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic, and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had, at the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years,” McConaughey answered.

“No matter how much you disagree along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive you can be, because he’s our president for the next four years at least, the President of the United States,” he added.

If the Academy Award-winning actor is willing to give it a try, maybe the rest of Hollywood will follow suit.

(H/T: PEOPLE)