Melissa Joan Hart opens up about her long career in Hollywood and spills secrets from the set you never saw coming

Melissa Joan Hart has had a long career in Hollywood that isn’t stopping anytime soon!

Hart shined in several comedic roles like Clarissa in Nickelodeon’s “Clarissa Explains It All” and Sabrina in “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” in her teens and early 20s. Most recently, she’s found success in the wildly popular sitcom “Melissa and Joey,” but, we have to know, what’s next for the busy Hollywood mom?

Hart opened up exclusively to Rare about her long career and plans for the future. When asked about her favorite memories on set, surprisingly, one of the most recent shows came to her mind.





“I will never forget the pilot episode of ‘Melissa and Joey,’ where Joe [Lawrence] comes to the door and I said, ‘Oh, gross.’ It was just the moment of setting up the relationship between the two characters, as two people who just don’t like each other but end up needing each other — that set the tone for the entire series,” she revealed.

“My fondest memories really came from what happened behind-the-scenes. Just having the privilege of working with some amazing people in front of and behind the camera. I’ve also really loved physical comedy,” she added.

Some fans may be surprised to hear that Hart is well-accomplished both in front and behind the camera. She has served as a producer and director in several series throughout her career.

She couldn’t do it all alone, of course. Hart also took a moment to gush about the women who has helped her through everything in her private life and in her career.

“My mom [Paula Hart] has been the biggest champion of my career, being my manager, and then my producing partner at Hartbreak Films. We produced ‘Sabrina,

‘ and we produced ‘Melissa & Joey,’ so of course my mom is my role model,” she said.

The Hollywood mom doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon either. We asked what she has planned for the future and she gave us an exclusive tease at what she’s cooking up.

“I have some upcoming projects that I’m super excited about and will be announcing soon!”

We guess we will just have to wait and see!