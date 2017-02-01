Melissa McCarthy has us in tears of joy with her role as a whale-saving, tree-hugging activist in a new Super Bowl ad

Melissa McCarthy has become a full-fledged star in the past few years. This year, she’ll enjoy the definition of celebrity status — starring in a Super Bowl commercial.

Kia Motors has been teasing the McCarthy ad for a few days with short clips of the actress running from a danger just off-screen.

On Wednesday morning, the company finally unveiled the full ad on “Good Morning America.” It features the 46-year-old actress driving in a Kia when she gets a phone call telling her “the whales need your help.”





The clip plays off McCarthy’s roles in films like “Spy” and “The Heat,” where just about every situation that she finds herself in backfires. That includes getting smashed by a whale, falling through an iceberg, and being chased by a rhinoceros.