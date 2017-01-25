Michael Moore trashes any newspaper and news channel that won’t call President Trump this four-letter word

Michael Moore believes words matter more than ever. The liberal filmmaker and activist says he is boycotting newspapers and news channels that will not call President Donald Trump this one four-letter word: Liar.

That announcement came on Tuesday via Moore’s Twitter account after Trump again claimed that 3 to 5 million illegal immigrants cast ballots, costing him the popular vote.

If you won't use the true word to describe what Trump says — "lie" — then I don't want to read your paper or watch your newscast. #enabler — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 25, 2017

While Trump’s claim is unsubstantiated, Moore was further repulsed Tuesday when press secretary Sean Spicer would not debunk it. Spicer said it is something the president believes.





Moore praised the New York Times for calling the statement a lie.

The word is "lie." Only the New York Times had the integrity to put that in a headline yesterday when referring to what Trump said. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 25, 2017

He also mocked Trump in other tweets, calling the president “Nutjob leader of the free world” who for years pushed the claim that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

Trump claims he won popular vote & 3 million votes for Hillary were fake. So clearly the election must be voided and redone. Let's do that! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 24, 2017

Moore co-organized a massive rally in New York City with Alec Baldwin, Robert DeNiro and others on the eve of Trump’s inauguration.