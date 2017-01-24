Michelle Obama’s inauguration day look was beautiful, but it was so much more than just a dress

Like many first ladies before her, Michelle Obama’s unique and chic aesthetic captivated the nation during the eight years her husband held the presidential office. From her casual looks as she promoted the health and wellness causes that were dear to her heart to her elegant gowns as she greeted diplomatic guests at the White House, Michelle Obama always looks poised.

So it should come as no surprise to us that for her final look in the spotlight of the White House, Michelle chose a carefully considered outfit that was so much more than just a simple red dress.





Much was made about Melania Trump’s ode to Jackie Kennedy on Jan. 20. The first lady donned a simple, powder blue Ralph Lauren dress with a matching cocoon-style coat. She accessorized the chic look with matching blue gloves and shoes, and pulled her hair back in a beautiful chignon. Michelle’s red dress was a gorgeous contrast to Melania’s blue-hued style. But it was not until a few days after the inauguration that we learned more about Michelle’s look.

Michelle’s red dress was created by none other than Jason Wu, who, you might recall, is the designer who created Michelle’s first iconic look — the gorgeous white, one-shoulder dress she wore to Barack Obama’s inaugural ball back in 2009. Wu was just 26 years old at the time, an unknown name in fashion. It turns out that Wu’s most recent look for Michelle was meant to be a respectful sign of unity between the two political parties. The symbolism is especially important at a time when tensions are running high in the country, and out political parties seem more divided than ever.

Michelle has also worn Wu’s designs on many occasions during the last eight years, including Barack Obama’s second inaugural ball. It was only fitting that Michelle ended her fashion tenure as first lady trusting the vision of the designer with whom her journey began.

