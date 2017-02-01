Miley Cyrus’ little sister makes her debut on late-night TV with this emotional ballad

These days, it seems like a whole new crop of country stars are showing off their musical talents. And, the latest to do so is Noah Cyrus.

The 17-year-old singer, who is sister to Miley Cyrus and daughter to Billy Ray and Tish, is making her mark in the pop world with her debut single, “Make Me (Cry).”

Noah also made her first-ever television appearance with the song on Jan. 30 on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”





In this video, the dark-haired songstress appears alongside collaborator and UK singer-songwriter Labrinth, who co-wrote the toxic love ballad with her. With slightly more edge than her older sibling, Noah leans into the microphone to showcase her remarkable vocals and clear confidence. Then, the two singers trade lines throughout the song, while unique sounds of an electric guitar riff, an isolated teardrop and organs play in the background.

Despite the occasional comparison to Miley, it’s clear that Noah is carving out her own path to superstardom. And, its no doubt that “Make Me (Cry)” serves as a perfect introduction for what’s to come!

“Make Me (Cry)” was released on Nov. 15, 2016, and will appear on Noah’s debut album, “NC-17.” The record is expected to be out sometime later this year.