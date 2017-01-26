Millions are falling in love with this tiny tot and her doting daddy’s duet

It’s no question that some of the greatest entertainers of all time come in pairs. Take for example, Johnny and June, Sonny and Cher and even The White Stripes.

Now you can add Dave Crosby, 29, and his adorable 4-year-old daughter Claire Ryann to that list.

The two, who make up a family duo called “Claire and the Crosbys,” have been singing together for over a year. Recently, they teamed up to duet on Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Needless to say, their version of the song will melt your heart!





As you can see in the video above, Claire situates herself on a couch beside her hero-daddy. Randy takes the first verse of the upbeat tune, while strumming on guitar. After joyously humming along, Claire then throws all of her emotion into the second verse singing the lyrics, “You’ve got troubles, and I’ve got ’em too/ There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you / We stick together and can see it through / ‘Cause you’ve got a friend in me.”

At the end of the song, the two combine their vocals in beautiful harmony. And it’s so magical!

Just like us, fans on social media can’t get enough of cute Claire and her doting daddy. Since posting their video on Facebook, they’ve earned over 89 million views! Despite their popularity, Randy and Claire agree that they sing together because they enjoy it.

“We love music,” Dave tells PEOPLE. “Music really is powerful, and we love the emotion that it can bring to any setting. Claire especially just has so much emotion in her when she sings, and she is pretty much always like that. You can tell she just feels something when she sings, and it’s so fun to let others experience that with her.”

“I like singing with my dad!” adds Claire. “I like that he makes cool music videos for us to watch together.”

Dave and Claire make up a family of four that includes Claire’s mom Ashley, 26, and brother Carson, 2. Watch the video above if you want to feel all warm and fuzzy!