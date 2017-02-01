Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East made quite a discovery during a recent Walmart run

She’s a big star with a big tour and a big successful album. But when a girl needs everyday items, gosh darn it, a girl goes to Walmart.

Just ask Miranda Lambert.

“Oh honey, like last week,” Miranda said in a recent radio interview when asked if she ever shops at the discount retailer. “I go there all the time. I go to Target every weekend. Last weekend I went to the Walmart in Dickson because I have a farm out in the country.”

But while she was shopping for deals, she came across something she wasn’t too happy about.

“I did see my CD ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ in the bargain bin, so I kinda got upset,” she said. “I was with my boyfriend. We went to Costco and then we went to Walmart and I was like, ‘is that my ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ CD in the bargain bin,’ and he was like ‘hey, at least you are on sale.’”

Obviously the story is just another reason to love Miranda, who has always stayed humble despite her superstar status. The native Texan is currently out on the road with her Highway Vagabond Tour, playing a slew of new material from her latest album, “The Weight of These Wings.”