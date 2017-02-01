Miranda Lambert gets real with this confession about her new music

On Jan. 24 at Joe’s Bar in Chicago, Miranda Lambert laid it all out on the line before tearing into her song “For the Birds” off her latest album, “The Weight of These Wings.”

“I don’t remember the words for s**t,” she told the crowd, laughing and sipping from her pink glass.

Of course, while “For the Birds” is one of the light and carefree tracks on the new album, Miranda does admit that playing some of the album’s deeper songs live has taken a little bit of courage.





“It’s still really fresh to me,” she recently expressed in a radio interview with FM 106.1 about playing the new songs on her current Highway Vagabond Tour. “It’s honestly been an adjustment to do these new songs. I don’t know if I was emotionally prepared to sing them live, but after last weekend I think have kind of found my place. I mean, I have a double album and I have to put some of these songs in the new set and it’s been a while since I have put new songs in the set. And doing these songs live is a totally different ballgame.”

Yet, Miranda goes on to say that being honest is something she has always promised her fans, and she won’t be breaking that promise anytime soon.

“It’s about maturing and growing as a person,” she concluded. “It’s pushed me out the comfort zone a little bit.”