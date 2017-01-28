Miranda Lambert gives fans a glimpse of what life was like right after her divorce

There is a beauty about Miranda Lambert that has nothing to do with how good she looks in a pair of boots. Instead, it’s more about how good she looks when she is letting her heart be revealed through her music.

And nowhere does she do that better than on her current album, “The Weight of These Wings.”

During a recent tour rehearsal at Joe’s Bar in Chicago, Miranda opened up about what it was like in those days and months after her divorce to Blake Shelton. “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” she told the adoring crowd before tearing into the song “Ugly Lights,” which she wrote alongside Natalie Hemby and Liz Rose. “Anyway I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’d be sitting there. So I wrote a song about it. I wrote it with Natalie [Hemby]. I really didn’t finish it, so I guess I will finish it for the next record. It goes like this.”