Miranda Lambert pens an emotional note to her fans following her last tour rehearsal

Since wrapping up her 2016 Keeper of the Flame tour in September, country music superstar Miranda Lambert has been prepping for her next run.

Her most recent concert took place on Jan. 24 in a small club in Chicago. The venue, known as Joe’s Bar, opened its doors to a sold-out crowd, as Miranda used the stage to rehearse one more time for her upcoming Highway Vagabond tour. “We are doing our official tour rehearsal tonight,” she told the ecstatic crowd before tearing into her hit “White Liar. “We are going to play some rock and roll and some country music for y’all.”





Turns out that marking her final practice at Joe’s Bar made Miranda both emotional and nostalgic. So much so that she decided to pen a personal message to her fans on Instagram.

On Jan. 25, Miranda wrote, “Practice makes perfect. I’m laying in bed after our final rehearsal day for the Highway Vagabond Tour. Last night at @joesonweedst was so special for us. We have been playing at Joe’s for over a decade. I was nervous to be back on stage after a break from the road. But Chicago y’all helped me shake my jitters.”

Miranda then thanked her beloved fans for supporting her, as well as her opening act, Nashville songwriter Natalie Hemby.

Miranda’s Highway Vagabond Tour is set to begin in Evansville, Indiana at the city’s Ford Center, on Jan. 26. Special guests on the trek include Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers.