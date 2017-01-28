Mischa Barton says she was slipped a date rape drug prior to her recent hospitalization

After her recent hospitalization, Mischa Barton is claiming she was slipped a date rape drug while out drinking and celebrating her 31st birthday, causing her irrational behavior.

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB.”





GHB is commonly referred to as a “date rape drug” and is usually consumed unknowingly in an alcoholic beverage. Barton was reportedly taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after police were called about a disturbance at her residence, during which it was reported that she was incoherently yelling about Ziggy Stardust, the world shattering, and her mom being a witch. Afterward, she voluntarily agreed to be transported to the hospital.

“This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings,” Barton sent a warning to other young women.

She is now recovering and resting at home.