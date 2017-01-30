Miss Colombia had a little redemption planned for Steve Harvey after last year’s Miss Universe mishap

Steve Harvey returned to host the Miss Universe pageant one year after he accidentally dashed Miss Colombia’s dreams by calling her the winner when Miss Philippines actually won the beauty competition.

Harvey felt awful about the mistake, and he invited both Miss Colombia and Miss Philippines onto separate episodes of his talk show, “The Steve Harvey Show,” to personally apologize to them.

This year’s Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar, wasn’t going to let Harvey forget his error. When Harvey asked her what people in Colombia thought about his gaffe, she said, “A lot of people hate you … But I love you!”





RELATED: Donald Trump takes aim at former Miss Universe in early morning tweet-storm

Harvey didn’t shy away from his blunder at this year’s show either. He injected a little comedy into the proceedings when he said to the crowd, “I know what you’re thinking: Is that the guy from last year?”

Fortunately, this time, Harvey got everybody’s name and place correct.

Tovar finished third. The last two contestants left on the stage were Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, and Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier. The two stood nose-to-nose as Harvey was handed the envelope.

“The new Miss Universe is … France!” Harvey said.