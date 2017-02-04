“Missing Obama” posters are popping up all over, and here’s the reason why

“Missing” posters are popping up in cities all over the United States and the world for former President Barack Obama.
The posters read, “Have you seen this man?” above a picture of America’s 44th president. It also offers a description of the missing president, “Age: 55, Weight: 175, Height: 6’ 1 ¼”, Black Hair, Brown Eyes.”
At the bottom of the sign are listings for an Instagram page and a website as well as the hashtag #MISSINGOBAMA.
On the Instagram page, people are adding pictures of posters they’ve found in various locations.
beautiful video thank you @yuzuru_kobayashi 💫💫💫 🇺🇸 to anyone participating in this project, please document your endeavor and submit photos to us of the posters in your city – either here on instagram, or to missingobama@gmail.com 🌟 poster available for download at the link in our bio. happy protesting ! #missingobama #thisisjustthebeginning #notmypresident #dontbesilent
So, what is this all about?
According to MissingObama.org, they’ve started posting these “missing” posters not because Obama is physically missing, but rather, because they “miss” Obama.
“The role he played as president for eight years is also ‘missing.’ Trump is severely unqualified to act as the President and Commander in Chief of the United States of America,” the description reads. “This poster also represents the importance of freedom of expression. It encourages us to be vocal and engage in political conversation. The election is over, but democracy isn’t. Speaking up can mean anything, from something as simple as liking a post to something more interactive like organizing a protest. Expression is vital on every level.”
RELATED: The internet can’t handle these pictures of a relaxed Barack Obama sporting flip flops and a backward hat
Have you seen any of these posters?