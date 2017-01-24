Monica Lewinsky joins Chelsea Clinton in defense of Barron Trump

Monica Lewinsky on Monday joined Chelsea Clinton as a defender of Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of President Donald Trump and the object of some mean-spirited comments and tweets since his dad’s inauguration Friday.

Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist and she tossed in her two cents after “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich was suspended from the show after tweeting that Barron “will be this country’s first ­homeschool shooter.”

RELATED: “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen faced backlash for a joke about Barron

all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump). let's be better than this. https://t.co/CH3IfdpQpu — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 23, 2017





Lewinsky wrote: “all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery (incl #barrontrump). let’s be better than this.”

RELATED: The YouTuber behind the Barron autism video has responded to a lawsuit

As for Rich, she apologized for her insensitive tweet Monday by posting an apology on Twitter that read in part, “I deeply regret my actions & my offensive words.” However, she has since been suspended from “Saturday Night Live” because of her inappropriate tweet.