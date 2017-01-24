Monica Lewinsky joins Chelsea Clinton in defense of Barron Trump

Monica Lewinsky on Monday joined Chelsea Clinton as a defender of Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of President Donald Trump and the object of some mean-spirited comments and tweets since his dad’s inauguration Friday.
Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist and she tossed in her two cents after “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich was suspended from the show after tweeting that Barron “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”
RELATED: “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen faced backlash for a joke about Barron
Lewinsky wrote: “all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery (incl #barrontrump). let’s be better than this.”
RELATED: The YouTuber behind the Barron autism video has responded to a lawsuit
As for Rich, she apologized for her insensitive tweet Monday by posting an apology on Twitter that read in part, “I deeply regret my actions & my offensive words.” However, she has since been suspended from “Saturday Night Live” because of her inappropriate tweet.