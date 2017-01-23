NBC announces consequences for the “SNL” writer who called Barron Trump a “homeschool shooter”

Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on one thing about criticizing the Trump family: Leave the kids out of it. That especially goes for Barron Trump, who is 10 years old. Already, Rosie O’Donnell has publicly wondered whether he has autism.

Last week, a writer from “SNL” suggested he would kill his family. Now, NBC has announced consequences for Katie Rich, the “Saturday Night Live” writer who tweeted that Barron Trump would be the “first homeschool shooter” over the weekend.

The tasteless joke drew swift and widespread backlash. A petition called “Fire Katie Rich” on Change.org attracted nearly 85,000 signatures.





Rich, who has been writing for “Saturday Night Live” since 2013, will be suspended “indefinitely,” per the network. She tweeted an apology this afternoon, resurrecting her Twitter account after initially deleting it.

https://twitter.com/katiemaryrich/status/823623535524450304