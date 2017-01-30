Need a last-minute dinner? These easy chicken enchiladas are way more delicious than fast food

This recipe for cheesy chicken enchiladas is one of Southern Living‘s most popular dinners ever, and it’s easy to see why.

The divine Mexican dish comes together in a snap, perfect for those weekday nights when you’re busy and/or tired. It’s also cheaper and much, much tastier than any fast food out there.

You will need:

3 cups cooked chicken, chopped

2 cups Monterrey Jack cheese with peppers, shredded



½ cup sour cream

1 can chopped green chiles, drained

⅓ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

8 flour tortillas (8 inches)

8 more ounces sour cream

8 ounces green taco sauce

Vegetable cooking spray

Southern Living recommends topping your finished enchiladas with diced tomato, chopped avocado, chopped green onions, sliced ripe olives, and chopped cilantro. Get the full recipe here.