Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s Supreme Court pick, founded a rather interesting club in high school

In a biography, “Barack Obama: The Story,” author David Maraniss writes that the former president was once part of a group of buddies who smoked marijuana in a Volkswagen bus nicknamed the “Choomwagon.” He’d even shout “intercepted!” and take a hit out-of-turn.

Now, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s high school yearbook has surfaced, and it seems that he, too, had some interesting high school activities, according to the Daily Mail. Gorsuch was a student at the swanky Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C. He graduated in 1985, a year in which the Georgetown Prep men’s basketball team went 2-20.





But at Prep, Gorsuch was less of a basketball player and more of a… fascist? The Class of 1985 yearbook lists Neil Gorsuch as the founder of a club called “Fascism Forever,” of which he was a member for all four years of his high school career.

The club’s name and purpose were to jokingly oppose the “liberal” faculty at Prep. The yearbook describes the club as one that “happily jerked its knees against the increasingly “left-wing” tendencies of the faculty” and named Gorsuch its “tireless President.”