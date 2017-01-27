Next time you’ve got a big date, pull a Brian Fantana and try “Sex Panther”–it’s made from bits of real panther

“Anchorman” was one of those movies that came, out and immediately, everybody knew that it was a classic. Saying that you “didn’t like Anchorman” is just about the equivalent of saying you don’t like puppies or The Beatles. Society has widely accepted that it’s hilarious.

One of the best aspects of the film is it’s almost supernaturally quotable. Lines like “I love lamp” and “I’m in a glass case of emotion” are sure to get a laugh in any younger crowd. One of our favorite scenes is the clip of the ultimate ladies’ man Brian Fantana showing Ron Burgundy his closet of perfumes. Like any rational suitor, Fantana settles on “Sex Panther” because, as studies show, “60 percent of the time it works every time.”





