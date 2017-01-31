No place to hide: mom accused of stabbing her infant child to death covers face as she’s hauled into jail

A 29-year-old woman from Buckeye, Ariz., faces the charge of second-degree murder after her 5-month-old son was fatally stabbed in the neck while two of the baby’s sisters and another adult were at home.

The child was declared dead after being flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition, AZ Central reported.

RELATED: A mentally ill 20-year-old woman who threw a stranger’s child in front of a train faces a serious charge

Andrea Portillo was seen covering her face as she was hauled into jail on Monday night.





Just after noon that day, police responded to a call that the infant was stabbed.

According to CBS 5, police were made aware of the situation after Portillo made a “bizarre” call to her husband.

KPHO/screenshot

Portillo’s daughters, who were there at the time of the stabbing, are now staying with their father.

RELATED: An explosive argument ended with a 2-year-old boy being thrown down the stairs by his own mother

Sgt. Jason Weeks said that police are still working to find out the motive.

“It’s still a dynamic and fluid situation, so it’s going to be a while until we found out what exactly happened,” he said. “It’s very traumatizing for the family members along with the police officers on scene. It’s not every day we come to something like this.”