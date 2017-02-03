Noah Cyrus takes a page out of sister Miley’s fashion book in sexy, sheer dress

Noah Cyrus has been successfully carving a niche for herself in her family’s music empire.

The 17-year-old singer is the daughter of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, and sister to 24-year-old Miley. Like her older sister did before her, Noah is making a mark in the pop world with her debut single, “Make Me (Cry).” Noah even recently had her first-ever television appearance with the song on Jan. 30 on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus’ little sister makes her debut on late-night TV with this emotional ballad





Though Noah is trying to forge a unique voice and style for herself, it’s clear that she shares her sister Miley’s flair for statement outfits. Noah was spotted at the “Fifty Shades Darker” premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday night wearing a sheer black dress that clearly revealed a pair of high-waist hot pants and bra.

The outfit was accessorized with simple gold necklaces, pointy black boots and several large cocktail rings. Noah opted for a simple, slick pony tail to style her hair and didn’t overdo it on the makeup — choosing to define her brows and keep the eyeliner minimal. The dress also seemed to include some woven metallic thread to give it a little more texture.

She posed confidently for photos and seemed content with her style choice for the big night. According to a recent Rolling Stone interview, Noah has been getting some great advice from her older sister on how to deal with media scrutiny and constant criticism from fans and haters.

“Miley always says, ‘Don’t ever look yourself up or read your comments, ’cause you’re gonna see stuff that you don’t want to see […] That’s the best advice ever. If it’s making me happy, then it’s working,” she said.