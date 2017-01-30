Not even an hour in to the SAG Awards and all of the celebrities are taking shots at President Trump

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were more than a little political this year.

On Sunday night, Hollywood came together to celebrate their achievements and within the first hour of show, several celebrities took shots at President Trump and the recent decisions he has made in the first week of his presidency.

Before the show even began, “The Big Bang Theory” Simon Helberg and his wife, Jocelyn Towne took a stand on the red carpet. Helberg walked alongside his spouse with a sign that read “refugees welcome” while Towne had “let them in” written in marker on her chest.





Ashton Kutcher kicked things off with an emotional plea against Trump’s recent immigration ban.

“Good evening … everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are,” he said as soon as he took the stage.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was the second winner to make a speech about Trump as she accepted the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

“I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant,” she started things off. “My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France and I am an American patriot. I love this country, I am horrified by it’s blemishes. And, this immigrant band is a blemish and it is un-American,” she said before reading a statement from the Writers Guild of America.

Actor William H. Macy decided to go a different direction in his acceptance speech.

“I would like to go against the trend the evening and thank president Trump for making Frank Gallagher seems so normal,” Macy said.

Even the cast of “Orange is the New Black” took a stand.

“What unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us,” star Taylor Schilling said as she and her cast and crew members accepted their award.

“Moonlight” winner Mahershala Ali got emotional sharing his own story while accepting his award on Sunday night.

“When we get caught up in the minutia; in the details that make us all different,” he said adding that people can learn to accept differences or go to war. “My mother is an ordained minister. I am a Muslim. she didn’t do back flips when I told her I was converted 17 years ago. But, tell you now, we put things to the side. I am able to see her and she’s able to see me. And, the love has grown.”

And, that’s just the beginning of the show.