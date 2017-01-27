Rare Humor

Obama is out of the White House, but according to Conan, Trump still won’t stop calling him

In the few months between Donald Trump winning the election and being sworn into the presidency, the sitting president spoke to Barack Obama on several occasions, and though he never talked a lot about the details of the conversations, late night host Conan O’Brien has been bringing the public his version of the dialogue.

In the latest call between the 44th and 45th presidents, Trump keeps interrupting Obama on his vacation–even using a drone to spy on him. He has a lot on his mind, blaming “Bear” for leaving the seat up in the Oval Office, only to remember that particular move was the fault of Kellyanne Conway.


