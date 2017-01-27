Omarosa got sassy about when someone questioned her accomplishments

Omarosa Manigault, the Office of Public Liaison communications director for President Trump, joined the ladies of ABC’s “The View” on Friday.

When senior advisor and then-campaign manager Kellyanne Conway made an appearance several months before, the conversation was nothing short of hostile. Manigault faced a similar environment, but also fought with some fire of her own.

At the beginning of Manigault’s interview, co-host Sonny Hostin asked her about the black outreach she did while on President Trump’s campaign.

Hostin pointed out that black Americans voted overwhelmingly Democrat in the 2016 presidential election, to which Manigault countered that black Americans have always overwhelmingly voted Democrat in modern elections.

But it wasn’t until Hostin mentioned that many wondered whether or not the Trump campaign hired Manigault simply to be used for optics that the communications director dropped her filter.

“First of all, no one uses me,” she declared. Manigault explained her hard past, growing up in the projects on welfare, and losing her father and brother to murder.

“So I earned my way to sit in the White House. No one gave me anything,” she said, earning the applause of the audience.

From there, she spoke of her political convictions. It was her dream to work with the president “to make sure that no family goes through what my family went through.