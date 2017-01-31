One late-night host may have lost some fans after he dropped the funny and left a message about Trump’s travel ban

At the beginning of Monday’s episode of “The Late, Late Show with James Corden,” a peculiar short film aired and may have left some fans scratching their heads.

Corden pre-taped this week’s shows, so many knew they were going to be filled with a lot of evergreen content and not much timely material.

The previous Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order relating to immigration that caused a large number of people to be detained in airports around the country.

The POV video shows Corden as he drives to Los Angeles International Airport, checks his bag, goes through security, and eats a grilled cheese sandwich. The video concludes with Corden scanning his ticket at his terminal gate. Then it fades to black.

For a brief moment, the show, which is known for Corden’s outrageous and silly behavior, grows quite serious.

A message comes on screen: “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just white and Christian ones.”