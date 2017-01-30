One legal advocacy group’s response to President Trump’s immigration halt was met with $24.1 million in donations

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday temporarily banning immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

There was a swift national outrage following the blanket ban, especially after it was revealed that the ban also had an effect on green card holders as well as foreign nationals like Hameed Khalid Darweesh, who was detained at JFK airport despite a 10-year service as interpreter for the American government.

Various legal groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), took legal action almost immediately to help those affected by the ban.By the end of the weekend, they saw a reward for their a actions.





RELATED: Chris Wallace searched for answers after asking Kellyanne Conway why one notable country was exempt from Trump’s immigration ban

It was reported on Monday that the ACLU received upwards $24.1 million in donations in just one weekend. As noted by CNN Money, the ACLU generally receives about $4 million in donations in one year, meaning that the organization raised over six times the amount from those who did not agree with Trump’s ban.

Various celebrities and entertainers gave the ACLU recognition over the weekend and asked their fans to donate:

Thank you for the ACLU shout-out, @MsSarahPaulson ! Let's connect soon. We love you. #sagawards — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 30, 2017

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

Okay @sia. We are all going to join you. I am in! https://t.co/XN8tqp7sPX — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 29, 2017

An ACLU spokesperson had one reaction to the news: “Wow.”