One million petition-signing Brits don’t want President Trump to meet with their queen

More than one million people in the United Kingdom have signed a petition asking the government to cancel President Donald Trump’s state visit, according to NBC News.

Apparently, President Donald Trump’s reputation for “misogyny and vulgarity,” combined with last weekend’s executive order calling for a Muslim ban, has infuriated quite a number of people across the pond. The petition, which was launched Sunday, said that Trump should be allowed to enter the U.K., as he is the President of the United States, but suggested that the official state visit should be canceled “because it would cause embarrassment” to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.





RELATED: Take a minute to smile at some photos Queen Elizabeth staring at shirtless man

The petition states, “Donald Trump’s well-documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore, during the term of his presidency, Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official state visit.”

The petition, so far, is not working. According to NBC News, the British government said it is planning to go ahead with the event.

“The invitation for the state visit has been extended and accepted,” a spokesman for the British government told NBC News.

Prime Minister Theresa May met with President Trump last week in the United States. During their meeting, a state trip to the U.K. was announced. Then came the government’s announcement of travel restrictions placed on seven Muslim-majority nations, which drew criticisms and protests in the U.S. and overseas.

RELATED: Chilling bodycam shows man brutally attacking U.K. officers with a hammer

Among the opposition is Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, and Shami Chakrabarti, who told the BBC that the U.K. government’s position “sounds like appeasement.”

.@Theresa_May would be failing the British people if she does not postpone the state visit & condemn Trump's actions in the clearest terms — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) January 29, 2017

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the city’s first Muslim mayor, was furious with the ban, telling news organizations, “I am quite clear, this ban is cruel, this ban is shameful, while this ban is in place we should not be rolling out the red carpet for President Trump.”