One of country music’s newest daddies shares the unique story of his baby’s birth

Some babies take their time making their entrance into the world, and other little ones seem to be in a hurry to make their debut. Eli Young Band member Jon Jones’ newest baby is that second category.

Lila Pascale Jones was born in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 30 joining her older brother, four-year-old Hudson. Just as they did with Hudson, Jon and his wife, Sarah, wanted to have a natural birth, so they headed off to the birthing center as soon as Sarah went into labor.

Lila had other plans, though.

Jon tells Rare Country, “The second child, once labor starts, tends to come a little bit faster, so we didn’t anticipate that as much as we should have to get to the birthing center. So, we ended up having our daughter standing up. It was a remarkable thing to watch. She was a super woman in that moment.”

Jon told us about Lila’s quick arrival just a few days after she was born. We caught up with Eli Young Band on a trip to Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in Nassau, where they were soaking up the sun and entertaining fans with a concert. Jon just flew in and out for the actual concert since he was needed back home in Texas.

Jon says of his role as daddy to a newborn, “You’re really just the support system trying to fill in the gaps where you can.”

As for the rest of Eli Young Band, they were busy enjoying their beach vacation at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort. It fit in nicely with their latest single, “Saltwater Gospel,” which is all about feeling closer to God when you’re at the beach.

Lead singer Mike Eli describes it saying, “You walk out on the beach it feels like 800 milligrams of valium. All your troubles go away. It just feels good.”

His band mate James Young adds, “You feel like there’s bigger things in the world going on. You just kind of humble yourself by the ocean and just kind of take it all in. It’s a spiritual thing.”