One of Mary Tyler Moore’s oldest friends and co-stars reacts to her death at age 80

Actor Ed Asner, known across the globe for his role as Lou Grant on the “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” took to social media following news of her death. Moore died in Connecticut on Wednesday at age 80.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

In 2015, Asner spoke to the Washington Post about his time on the show.





“I certainly felt I was always correct, in the right. And only until, well, partially anyway, demonstrating that I was wrong could I even begin to think there might be a point on the other side,” Asner said of his character’s perspective.

“I’m thinking of [a storyline] when she came in, and I had promoted her to a new position, and she says, ‘Well, that’s wonderful, but why am I getting this much and he got that much?’ And I very patronizingly explained to her that he was married and he had a couple of kids and blah blah blah and that’s why he got what he did. […] I think it made the impression to the audience, he made the point with the audience, but it did not get resolved on the show. ‘That’s the way it is is’ is a common refrain. ‘That’s the way it’s always been.’”

