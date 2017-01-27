One of Mary Tyler Moore’s oldest friends shared his final goodbye and the teary advice he gave her husband before she passed

There are few people alive who have experienced more television history than Carl Reiner.

At 94 years old, Reiner has been in show business for almost seventy years and helped create some television’s earliest great moments.

Many of those moments came from “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” his project starring Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.

From 1961 to 1966, the trio made television history with their much-watch program.

In an interview with “ET,” Reiner explained that he spoke with Moore’s family right before her passing.





“I spoke to her husband the day or so before she passed away,” Reiner told “ET.“

“I remember telling him, ‘She may not hear you, but whisper in her ear that it’s OK to go. You can go.'”

Reiner described the last time he saw Moore. Her eyesight was all but gone, but she knew his presence and his voice.

“I came up to her, and she was looking at me, and she wasn’t recognizing me until I spoke, and then she lit up. I realized she couldn’t see me, and that was very sad,” Reiner explained.

When asked by “ET” if he wanted to give Moore a parting goodbye, Reiner thanked her for changing his life.

“Mary, you were the greatest,” Reiner told “ET.” “You and Dick defined my life at one period, and I’ll never forget you for what you did for me by being Laura Petrie.”

Earlier in the week, Moore’s TV husband, Dick Van Dyke, shared his memories of his longtime friend.

“Outside of her family, I don’t think there was anyone more proud of her than I was,” Van Dyke told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Just to watch her grow was such a thrill for me. She left an imprint on television comedy.”

