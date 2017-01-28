One of television’s most memorable actresses has passed away at 94

On Friday afternoon, the Washington Post confirmed that yet another classic TV actor had passed away.

Several days after “Mannix” star Mike Connors, and TV icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away, actress Barbara Hale’s death was announced.

TV fans would best remember Hale for her memorable role on “Perry Mason.”

Prior to her long career in different Mason related shows and TV films, Hale had a long career which began in the early 1940s. Hale counted James Cagney and Frank Sinatra among the lead actors that she played leading lady against.





In 1993, Hale, then 71 looked back at her decades involved with the “Perry Mason” franchise.

“When we started (in 1956), it was the beginning of women not working at home. I liked that she was not married. My husband didn’t have to see me every week married to another man, and our children didn’t have to see me mothering other children,” Hale told the Chicago Tribune.

“When (my son) Billy was in the 1st grade, we went to school for the first parent meeting, and on his desk were little projects he’d made-pictures of Daddy and Mommy and his sister and his animals. And underneath my picture-I wish I had it now, but the teacher kept it-he’d written in inch-high block letters, `This is my mom. I love her. She is a secretary.”‘

Hale was 94.